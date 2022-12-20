CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – At an event announcing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) new K-9 Program, Gov. Jim Justice made a surprise announcement of a $6,000 pay raise for all WVDNR Police officers.

The wage increase will take effect immediately and will apply to all active WVDNR Police officers and new hires going forward. It will be paid for through an already-funded special revenue account.

“Our WVDNR Police officers do an incredible job every day protecting our state’s natural resources and keeping our state parks and forests, wildlife management areas, lakes, rivers and streams safe for folks to enjoy. They deserve to be compensated for the hard work and dedication they put in day in and day out and I am proud to announce this pay raise, which I believe will help us attract and retain the best and brightest to this important role.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

WVDNR Police officers are responsible for enforcing the state’s game and fish laws and rules relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WVDNR Police officers also police the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system and assist the State Police and other law enforcement agencies and first responders and oversee the state’s hunter education and boating safety education programs.

“We are grateful to Gov. Justice for his commitment to our WVDNR Police officers and all the ways he recognizes and supports the important work they do. This pay raise is long overdue and will help us attract and retain the highly qualified officers we need to protect our state’s natural resources and to keep our citizens safe.” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion

The WVDNR Police, which is the state’s oldest law enforcement agency, celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022.