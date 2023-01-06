West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, Friday, January 6, 2023, that he has appointed Andy Neptune as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.

Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education.

Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, having served 34 years in the Marion County school system, with the last 14 in the county’s central office as an administrative assistant.

In his previous position, he supervised personnel, student nutrition, student services, transportation, maintenance, facilities, and athletics. He also oversaw many improvements to schools in Marion County, including roof, window, and HVAC upgrades, new turf installations for both East-West Stadium and North Marion High School, and a state-of-the-art ten-lane track enhancement at North Marion High School.

The Barrackville native also held roles as principal, assistant principal, teacher, and coach in Marion County Schools.

The appointment is effective immediately, and he will be sworn in at the next board meeting on January 11th.