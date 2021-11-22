Gov. Justice announces ‘Big Buck Photo Contest’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With hunting season kicking off today, November 22, Gov. Justice announced the first ever “Big Buck Photo Contest”.

Throughout the season, hunters will have the opportunity to show off their harvests for a chance to win some prizes. The contest, in partnership with the West Virginia DNR, is open for hunters of all ages, and will consist of two age divisions. Both a youth division meant for hunters 17 and younger and an adult division are available for entry.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and we hope hunters of all ages join the contest,” said WVDNR Director Steven McDaniel. “Gov. Justice and I really want to see more and more young people take up hunting and fishing in West Virginia. They are the next generation of hunters and anglers and it’s important that outdoor traditions continue for years to come.

Five participants from each division will be able to select one prize from the choices listed below:

Youth Division: Free lifetime WV hunting license (must be a WV resident)

$250 Bass Pro Shops gift card

$250 Cabela’s gift card Adult Division: Free lifetime WV hunting license (must be a WV resident)

$500 Bass Pro Shops gift card

$500 Cabela’s gift card

Two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin

Two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin

“Hunting is a treasured pastime of West Virginians young and old, and I invite all those who enjoy the tradition to participate in this photo contest,” Gov. Justice said. “Head into the woods prepared for a safe and successful hunt and then take it one step further by submitting a photo of you with your buck for a chance to win some amazing prizes. This is one more reason to take advantage of the world-class hunting opportunities we have in West Virginia. Not only do you have the chance to make memories with your loved ones and bring home a big buck, but you also have a chance to win big!”

Anyone submitting a photo must have a valid 2021 West Virginia Hunting License and will be required to enter the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for their bucks.

To enter for your chance to win, take a picture of yourself with the buck you harvested during a 2021 hunting season, write a short summary of your hunt before uploading the photo to the Big Buck Photo Contest entry form online at wvdnr.gov/photocontest. Official rules for the contest can be found here.