Gov. Justice announces cheaper lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for kids under 15

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his Tuesday morning press conference, Governor Jim Justice announced reduced-price lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for kids age 15 and younger through a new tiered pricing program.

“As a lifelong hunter and fisherman myself, I know just how valuable it is for us to get our kids out in the woods or in our pristine waters. It can spark a lifetime love of the outdoors and create so many great memories,” Gov. Justice said.

The pricing program will offer discounts on lifetime license purchases based on your child’s birthday. With the regular price of a lifetime hunting and fishing license sitting at $805, the discount program can knock down prices from ten to 60 percent in some cases.

“This program is truly one of the best deals that’s ever been offered by our WVDNR and it will make it easier for parents and grandparents to introduce their kids to our state’s unmatched outdoor traditions,” said Gov. Justice.

Following the new pricing tier system, lifetime licenses for kids age 15 and younger are priced as follows:

Before First Birthday: $322.00

Before Fifth Birthday: $442.75

Before Tenth Birthday: $603.75

Before Fifteenth Birthday: $724.50

The discount plan also applies to resident lifetime trout stamps, which normally cost $230. Under the new pricing system, resident lifetime trout stamps for kids age 15 and younger are now priced as follows:

Before First Birthday: $92.00

Before Fifth Birthday: $126.50

Before Tenth Birthday: $172.50

Before Fifteenth Birthday: $207.00

“I want to thank Governor Justice for his unending support and for making it easier for hunters and anglers and their families to enjoy our state’s beautiful natural resources,” WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said.

To purchase a resident lifetime license or trout stamp for a child age 15 or younger, contact the WVDNR licensing section by calling 304-558-2758, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. A certified copy of the child’s birth certificate is needed to apply.

To purchase or renew a regular West Virginia hunting and fishing license, visit WVhunt.com.