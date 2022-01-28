Gov. Justice announces new Job Jumpstart Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During Gov. Justice’s State of the State Address he announced the Job Jumpstart Program to help West Virginians returning to the workforce.

The program provides a one-time payment of $1,500 as long as applicants maintain employment for eight consecutive weeks and average 32 hours a week. Beginning February 1, 2022, the program will be on a first-come, first-served basis until August 12, 2022 or until funding has been expended.

West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits and had a job between January 1, and August 12, 2022 may be eligible for the Job Jumpstart Program.

Anyone who completed a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential between January 1, and August 12, 2022 may also be eligible.