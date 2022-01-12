Gov. Justice announces new manufacturing facility in Charleston, creating hundreds of jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice announced today, January 12, 2022, that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will be opening a 9.5 acre school bus manufacturing facility in South Charleston.

The GreenPower manufacturing facility will include an 80,000 square foot building where the company will produce zero-emission, all-electric school buses. Gov. Justice said the addition of the facility will bring hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia. The Governor’s office said it will bring up to 200 new jobs to the state when manufacturing begins later this year.

“GreenPower is pleased to announce its zero-emissions, all-electric school bus manufacturing operations are expanding east of the Mississippi River, with West Virginia becoming our school bus manufacturing base of operations for the region. West Virginia has shown us to be a pro-business state that has a workforce ready to take advantage of clean energy jobs. As West Virginia’s economy transforms, it is important to provide skilled and high-skilled jobs to help workers make the transition as seamless as possible. Our facility will provide both training and immediate employment opportunities with a competitive wage.” Brendan Riley | President of GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

According to Governor Justice, once the facility reaches full power, the potential workforce could reach up to 900 new jobs. The total economic impact could also reach nearly $500 million per year when full production is reached in 24 months, according to officials at GreenPower.

“I’d like to be the first to welcome GreenPower to West Virginia with open arms. We’re thrilled that you’ve chosen to live and work in the paradise that our state offers. West Virginia continues to be the best place to do business. I’m excited to help support GreenPower on this important project and for what the future holds for their great company and our great state. Under my administration, we’ve really focused on transforming West Virginia’s image. Part of the way we’re doing that is by embracing all the new technologies that are at our fingertips, and GreenPower setting up shop in West Virginia is yet another exciting project that will help us move our state forward. As we continue to diversify our economy, manufacturing these zero-emission school buses in West Virginia will open up a world of opportunities for our state. Just as importantly, this development is going to change lives. Not only will it bring hundreds of great paying jobs to the Kanawha Valley, but the ripple effects on our state’s economy are going to be off-the-charts.” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice

West Virginia’s Workforce Development Board and BridgeValley Community & Technical College will be assisting GreenPower with employee recruitment and training. Additional details on this aspect of the project will be provided in the future.