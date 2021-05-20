Gov. Justice announces new marketing initiative for the WV Turnpike

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced a new partnership with the WV Turnpike and the state’s Tourism Department on Thursday, May 20.

To promote tourism, the state’s toll booths will be getting a new look. Travelers on the WV Turnpike will now see photos showing off the best of the mountain state. The toll booths along West Virginia’s roadways will be wrapped with pictures showcasing the natural beauty of the state and outdoor activities.

The governor’s office said they hope this will be an effective but low cost project. They’re projecting the photos will be seen by millions of people driving down the turnpike every year.

The project is aimed at getting more visitors to the mountain state, in an effort to stimulate West Virginia’s economy.