Gov. Justice announces new vaccine sweepstakes, ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 2’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his Friday morning press briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced a new vaccine incentive program.

With registration beginning, Monday, August 23, 2021, ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 2’ has an all new set of prizes to be given away for six weeks. The first drawing will take place on August 31, 2021, and will happen every Tuesday thereafter.

Gov. Justice said those who registered for the first vaccine sweepstakes must register again.

Governor Justice estimates the total cost of the new program to be around $6 Million. Below is a list of the different prizes to be given away:

Five full-ride scholarships per week to any public institution in WV for anyone aged 12 to 25

High End Luxury Sportscar

Custom-built Lawnmowers or Custom-Built ATV’s ort Side-By-Sides

Two West Virginians A Week Will Get Free Gas For 10 Years

Five Season Ski Lift Passes

Six Season Ticket Packages To Either WVU Or Marshall Sporting Events

1 Luxury Fishing Boat per month

1 Dream Wedding per week valued at $150,000

Registration will become active on Monday, August 23, 2021. Until then, stick with 59News for more updates on the new vaccine lottery!