CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced the first statewide school therapy dog program in West Virginia.

The program, called Friends With Paws, will place therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing students a morale boost. The first therapy dog through Friends With Paws will be placed at Welch Elementary School in McDowell County. He is a male Black Labrador Retriever and his name is Coal.

Coal, first therapy dog through Friends With Paws

More dogs will be placed in other West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) across the state throughout the year. These placements will include schools in Upshur, Lewis, and Pocahontas counties.

Buckhannon Academy Elementary School in Upshur County will receive a male Golden Labradoodle named Foster.

Lewis County High School in Lewis County will receive a female Yellow Labrador named Jasper.

Green Bank Elementary-Middle School in Pocahontas County will receive a male Yellow Labrador named Jet.

Friends With Paws also plans to place a therapy dog in Hardy County later this summer. The initial goal of the program is to place a total of at least 10 dogs in West Virginia schools in 2022.

The program will be a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education.

Therapy dogs will be placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs will serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues.

“Friends With Paws is going to give our kids the best gift of all: unconditional love. I love every single one of our kids in this state. I say all the time, our kids are the greatest treasure we have. But, unfortunately, some of our kids aren’t loved to the magnitude that they deserve. Having therapy dogs in our classrooms is going to make a lot of kids’ days brighter.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

“When you go into schools that have a therapy dog, it is an amazing feeling.They feel right at home, and it’s incredibly uplifting for children who may be struggling or grieving in their lives. So this is a really wonderful program. I am so excited to get started.” First Lady Justice







From left to right: First Lady Justice, Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Morris, Executive Assistant to the First Lady Vicki Shannon

The Governor and First Lady were joined for today’s ceremony by Executive Assistant to the First Lady Vicki Shannon and Special Assistant to the First Lady Katie Morris, who the First Lady announced will serve as the state’s ‘Dog Czar’ for the Friends With Paws program.

“We are very happy to be able to bring animals into our classrooms to provide social and emotional support that is so important for our students. Over the past two years, everyone has been through a lot, especially our children. We want to do everything we can to lift their spirits. With these dogs, our children will have access to unconditional love that may not otherwise be accessible. It’s really terrific.” Executive Assistant to the First Lady Vicki Shannon

Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in a variety of tense environments. Therapy dogs have been provided to help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers.

A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body.

In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the amount of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits.

The therapy dogs will belong to each individual school and will become part of the community.

“One of the most important things that these dogs can do for children is to help them read aloud, because some children may not be confident in their reading skills, but when they can sit down and read with a dog, it’s been highly beneficial. So we’re thrilled, and we can’t wait to celebrate the arrival of Coal very soon.” Executive Assistant to the First Lady Vicki Shannon