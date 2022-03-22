CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19.

The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund, the state’s housing finance agency, will administer the program on behalf of U.S. Treasury.

“If you’re a homeowner, especially if you’ve been hurting financially, you’ve got to see if you can take advantage of this program because we can come running to the rescue. Any federal dollars that are available to the state, we want to try to capitalize on that in any way we can. Not only will we be able to help you, but this will also be a major stimulus for our economy, because the multiplier effect of these dollars will be enormous.” Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

The program is open to any homeowners who are at or below 150 percent of the median income, have fallen behind on housing costs, and have experienced a COVID-related hardship. These hardships include unemployment or reduced income. The program will pay housing costs such as delinquent mortgages, back taxes, insurance premiums, homeowners’ association fees, and utilities. Homeowners do not have to have a mortgage to qualify for this assistance.

“West Virginia leads the nation in homeownership, in part because of our low housing costs. However, we recognize that COVID-19 has disrupted the economy and many West Virginians are struggling with their housing costs. We really encourage all eligible West Virginia homeowners to apply for this program, which can help homeowners catch up on their housing costs and ultimately stay in their homes and avoid foreclosure.” Erica Boggess, executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund

A full list of requirements and documents necessary to complete the application are available at www.wvhomerescue.com.

Applicants should review the website and have their information ready when the portal officially opens next Monday, March 28, 2022. Online and downloadable paper applications can be found here.

