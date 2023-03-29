CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice recently announced he appointed Denise R. Worley as Commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services.

The person she is replacing is Robert E. Roswall. He is retiring after 36 years of service with the bureau, and 11 years as its leader when he was appointed to the position in 2012. March 31, 2023 is when his retirement will be effective immediately.

“I know Commissioner Worley will do incredible work. There’s no question in my mind whatsoever. We salute and thank Commissioner Roswall for all those great years, and now it’s Commissioner Worley’s turn. She’s got the ball, and we know she’ll run with it. So, congratulations, and we know you’re going to continue to provide the necessary leadership for this position,” said Governor Justice.

Governor Justice introduced Worley, who is originally from Beckley during his latest briefing.

“I would just like to say that I’m very thankful for this opportunity to serve the seniors here in our great state of West Virginia. I’m looking forward to working with our senior population and am very thankful for this opportunity,” said Commissioner Worley.