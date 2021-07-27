Gov. Justice appoints Michael M. Cochrane to Twenty-seventh Judicial Circuit

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, Governor Jim Justice named Michael M. Cochrane, of Pineville, to the Twenty-seventh Judicial Circuit.

Cochrane graduated from the Mississippi College School of Law and Marshall University. Prior to becoming an attorney, Cochrane was in the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 1989.

Since 2000, Cochrane has served as a licensed attorney in the Mountain State. He most recently served as the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney.

Mr. Cochrane looks forward serving the Wyoming County community, and will fill the seat vacated by the retirement of Judge Warren R. McGraw.