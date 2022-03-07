CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Justice announced he is calling an emergency meeting of the Investment Committee of the West Virginia Investment Management Board (WVIMB) to discuss the further investment in Russian-backed securities.

The WVIMB is the organization responsible for long-term investments taking place in the State of West Virginia.

According to Gov. Justice, approximately 0.2 percent of the WVIMB’s total assets are invested in Russian-backed securities. The Governor will ask the Investment Committee, to re-evaluate its financial exposure to Russian-backed securities. The Committee will also be asked to consider a resolution which states the investments in any Russian-backed securities is unacceptable moving forward.