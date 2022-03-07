CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Justice announced he is calling an emergency meeting of the Investment Committee of the West Virginia Investment Management Board (WVIMB) to discuss the further investment in Russian-backed securities.
The WVIMB is the organization responsible for long-term investments taking place in the State of West Virginia.
According to Gov. Justice, approximately 0.2 percent of the WVIMB’s total assets are invested in Russian-backed securities. The Governor will ask the Investment Committee, to re-evaluate its financial exposure to Russian-backed securities. The Committee will also be asked to consider a resolution which states the investments in any Russian-backed securities is unacceptable moving forward.
“We continue to witness unspeakable human atrocities being committed by the Russian government against the people of Ukraine, and even though this action may seem small, everything we can do to help is worth it.”WV Governor Jim Justice