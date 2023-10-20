APPLE GROVE, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and Nucor Corporation celebrated the start of a game-changing project in Mason County, West Virginia’s biggest investment in history.

On Friday, October 20, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice stood alongside Nucor officials, including company President and CEO Leon J. Topalian, as they attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s new sheet steel mill in Mason County. The investment will exceed $2.7 billion dollars making it the largest investment in West Virginia’s history, as well as the largest single investment in Nucor’s history.

Nucor Corporation stands out as a leader in sustainable steel production. As the largest recycler in North America, Nucor creates steel by recycling scrap metal. Their approach is both environmentally friendly and efficient, making them a key player in the industry’s sustainable evolution. The company plans to employ up to 2,000 workers for construction and hire around 800 full-time employees to operate the plant.

“Nucor’s decision to invest in West Virginia represents a true vote of confidence in our state’s strength, resilience, and readiness to seize opportunities. This is more than just a construction project. It’s a symbol of progress and the promise of a brighter future for our communities and families for generations to come.” WV Gov. Jim Justice

The new facility is designed to produce up to three million tons of sheet steel annually. The facility is expected to take 2-3 years to build and will boost West Virginia’s reputation as a national leader for skilled labor.