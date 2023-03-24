GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced the awarding of $9,734,552 to Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program.
According to the Governor’s Communications Office, 22 counties have been granted this award as a way to invest in WV cities to better visitation. This will be administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. The grants will help with improving town features like sidewalks, lighting, walkways, railroads and more.
Transportation Alternatives Projects:
- Fayette County – Babcock State Park ($145,945) and Mount Hope ($375,000)
- Greenbrier County – Greenbrier River Trail Foundation (764,941.25) and White Sulphur Springs ($875,000)
- Kanawha County – Nitro ($100,000)
- Mercer County – Mercer County Commission ($315,067.50) and Princeton ($359,662.50)
- Monroe County – Alderson ($50,000)
- Nicholas County – Richwood ($200,000)
- Pocahontas County – Hillsboro ($100,000)
Recreational Trails Program Projects:
- Fayette County – Ansted ($60,000)
- Kanawha County – Kanawha State Forest ($125,000)
- McDowell County – Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority ($450,000)
- Raleigh County – Piney Creek Watershed Association
Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)
We’ve learned that investing in our cities, towns, and beautiful parks is one of the best ways to attract tourists and improve the daily lives of our residents…This program provides millions of dollars to make some of the best places in West Virginia more accessible, which will also enhance visitation throughout the state. The positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts, and I couldn’t be prouder to approve these well-deserved initiatives.