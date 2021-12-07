Gov. Justice declares Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve as full-day, state holidays for public employees

West Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jim Justice with his dog on Christmas 2020

Jim Justice with his dog on Christmas 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his COVID-19 briefing, Governor Jim Justice made a declaration just as the holiday season gets into full swing.

The Governor issued two separate proclamations declaring both Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, 2021, and New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31, 2021, as full-day, statewide holidays for all public employees. Governor Justice also declared Thursday, December 23rd and Thursday, December 30th as half-day holidays.

Prior to this year, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were recognized as half-day holidays.

View both proclamations below:

Christmas Eve Proclamation

New Year’s Eve Proclamation

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories