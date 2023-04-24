CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — WV Governor Jim Justice announced the end to the most recent burn ban in a proclamation.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, Gov. Jim Justice made a proclamation announcing the end to the most recent burn ban. The end to the burn ban is thanks to the amount of rainfall the state received this past weekend.

Standard spring burning season laws and regulations are in effect. Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions. Additionally, fires must be attended to at all times, and all fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.

Violating these regulations can cause people to receive citations and fines totaling up to $1,000. For more information on WV’s fire laws visit the West Virginia Division of Forestry’s website.