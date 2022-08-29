CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice declared September National Preparedness Month for West Virginia to align with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) marking its official NPM.

The National Preparedness Month (NPM) is the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) annual preparedness outreach event sponsored by FEMA’s Ready Campaign.

National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) has committed to participate in NPM to increase preparedness for these disasters in West Virginia.

By creating emergency kits and communications plans for a household, more people can be prepared. The theme for this year is “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family”

This year’s theme features a call out to the whole community. Take time to build a kit, make a plan, check insurance policies and coverage for the hazards anyone may face, such as floods, severe storms and tornadoes.

“Emergencies begin and end at the local level, and planning for your household helps

the entire community be better prepared to face an emergency. National Preparedness Month gives us the perfect opportunity to ensure our families, homes, businesses and communities are prepared for all types of emergencies.” WVEMD Director GE McCabe

Throughout the entire month, WVEMD will focus on helping West Virginia become more resilient and ready. You can follow all the information posted via Facebook and Twitter (@WVEMD). Hashtags for the month are #WVPrepared and #WVPlan. For more information about the Ready Campaign and National Preparedness Month, visit Ready.gov/September.