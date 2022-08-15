CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for multiple West Virginia counties due to flooding.

Due to excessive amounts of rain overnight from Sunday into Monday, August 15, 2022, both Fayette and Kanawha Counties are under a State of Emergency. According to a press release from Gov. Justice’s office, floodwaters damaged more than 100 homes, bridges, and roads in both counties.

There were reportedly more than 20 people who had to be rescued from their homes. Below are photos courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department:

Any residents who had their home damaged due to floodwaters on August 15, 2022, is asked to fill out a report assessing the complete damage.

As part of the State of Emergency declaration, Governor Justice directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan when necessary.

