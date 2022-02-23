CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Due to the threat of potential flooding, Governor Jim Justice announced today, February 23, 2022, a State of Preparedness for 41 counties across West Virginia.

The declaration comes after the storms forecast for tomorrow and Friday have the possibility of flash flooding around the state. The Governor’s declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond ahead of this rainfall event.

Fayette, McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties are the local counties under the Governor’s State of Preparedness order.

Through the State of Preparedness, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners. Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

Stick with the StormTracker59 Weather Team for latest weather related updates!