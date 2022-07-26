CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – During his press briefing on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties across West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week.

The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours and steady rain, with storms forecasted for much of the state through Friday morning.

As part of this State of Preparedness declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) to use the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan. The plan involves organizing appropriate personnel and resources to be prepared to respond to any emergencies, and facilitating the provision of any essential emergency services that may be required.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

