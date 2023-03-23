Gov. Justice has issued a State of Preparedness ahead of possible flooding. Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice’s Office.

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Ahead of expected rainfall and high winds, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for the Mountain State.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, Gov. Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia. The declaration comes after the National Weather Service forecast predicts a heavy precipitation coupled with high winds and potential flooding.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to position staff and resources for quick response to any emergency that may develop. Coordinating agencies have been placed on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.