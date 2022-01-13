Gov. Justice: “I’m feeling much better today”

People going into buildings in West Virginia, both public and private, will have to wear some type of face covering if they can’t stay a social distance of at least six feet from others. July 6, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After Governor Justice tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, January 11th, 2021, the West Virginia politician continues to have minor symptoms.

According to his office, Gov. Justice received monoclonal antibody treatment after being diagnosed. A press release was sent from Governor Justice that said his monoclonal antibody treatment went well and helped alleviate his symptoms.

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Gov. Justice said. “Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it. So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”

Governor Justice continued to thank all West Virginians for their thoughts and prayers.

“I deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and well-wishes for my family and I this week. They mean more to Cathy and I than words can convey, and we will never forget them.”