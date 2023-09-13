BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice released a statement following the death of a West Virginia National Guard member.

On the afternoon of September 10, 2023, Specialist Corey A. Moore, 25, of Beckley, passed away following a car accident. Spc. Moore was assigned to the West Virginia National Guard 821st Engineer Construction Company.

“Cathy and I are incredibly heartbroken at the loss of this brave young man. We share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Spc. Moore’s loved ones because this is a true tragedy beyond belief, especially to lose someone so young. Our National Guard members protect our state and our country, and put their lives on the line to keep us all safe. I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in keeping Spc. Moore and his loved ones in their prayers.” WV Gov. Jim Justice

Corey joined the WV Army National Guard in 2018 where he served as a utilities equipment repairer with the 821st Engineer Construction Company throughout the entirety of his career. Corey is survived by his mother, father and three siblings.

“Our entire One Guard family mourns the tragic loss of Corey, who was one of our state and nation’s finest. This young man answered the solemn call to duty, and he represented himself, his family, and our Guard with honor throughout his career. Our hearts are with his fellow Soldiers of the 821st, and especially with his family and friends who knew him best and whose lives were immensely touched by his spirit and love. We will continue to honor his legacy and service in the West Virginia National Guard and ask that his family is kept in your prayers.” WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane

During his military service, Spc. Corey A. Moore was awarded the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the West Virginia Service Medal.