Gov. Justice kicks off 2021 Fall Trout Stocking

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and Babydog were joined by DNR Director Stephen McDaniel to kick off the 2021 Fall Trout Stocking season.

To kick off this year’s round of trout, Governor Justice and DNR members began filling the upper Guyandotte River for the first time ever. The river was also added to the 2022 trout stocking list of locations.

“The Guyandotte is a beautiful river,” McDaniel said. “We’re going to be stocking thousands of pounds of trout here, starting at the beginning of the year through May, and we’re excited.

According to the DNR, they will stock approximately 40,700 pounds of trout from DNR hatcheries. The hatcheries are found in 38 waters across WV, which includes 12 lakes and ponds, with 26 from different rivers and streams. The 250 pounds of rainbow trout that were put into the river today were purchased from Mountaineer Trout Farm.

“Look around. This beautiful river – the Guyandotte – the water is pristine. There couldn’t be a place any more beautiful than right here, right now,” Gov. Justice said.

All anglers who are 15 years and older are still required to have a WV fishing license, trout stamp, and a valid form of I.D.

Those who wish to learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, can visit WVdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit WVfish.com.