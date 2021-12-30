Gov. Justice makes statement on passing of former Senator Sue Cline

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After news broke of the passing of former WV State Senator Sue Cline on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, current and former members of the WV State Senate shared their condolences across social media.

Not only did fellow Senators share heartfelt thoughts and prayers, but Governor Jim Justice had words to share as well. Gov. Justice made the following statement after learning about her passing.

“Sue was a great senator and an even greater friend who will be missed by so many. She will be remembered for her fierce loyalty to the great people of Wyoming County and all those in southern West Virginia. Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to Sue’s family and loved ones as they mourn her untimely death. I will be issuing a proclamation to lower all US and West Virginia flags at the State Capitol and in Wyoming County to half-staff once the date of her services has been set.”

During his COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Justice cemented how important former Senator Cline was to those she represented across McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties.

Former Senator Susan Cline was born in Wyoming County and came to represent it within District 9 in the WV State Senate. She was appointed to the Senate in 2016 by former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, and served in the Senate alongside Gov. Justice from 2017 until she left office on November 30, 2020.