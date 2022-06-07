CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice is ordering all flags in the Capitol Complex and Nicholas County to fly at half-staff tomorrow.

The Governor issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Nicholas County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow – Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – the day of services celebrating the distinguished life of Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker.

Baker was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday evening during an incident in the Birch River area.

“This is a tragedy beyond comprehension. I ask everyone to please keep this incredible man and his family in your prayers. All of our first responders are absolute heroes beyond belief. These are the people that we call when we’re in trouble and they run to the fire to protect us. We owe everything we have to these brave men and women.” Governor Jim Justice, (R-WV)

A candlelight vigil was held for Baker on Sunday evening, and he leaves behind a wife and children, a large extended family, and many friends.

Funeral services for Deputy Baker will happen this Wednesday at the Summersville Armory. Visitation will begin at noon and end at 5 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by his burial.