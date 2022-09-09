CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A proclamation was issued by Governor Jim Justice today, September 9, 2022 in accordance with a presidential proclamation.

All United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. The flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of her burial.