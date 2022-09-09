CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A proclamation was issued by Governor Jim Justice today, September 9, 2022 in accordance with a presidential proclamation.
All United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022. The flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of her burial.
“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.”Gov. Jim Justice