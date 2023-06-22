CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, June 23, 2023, in commemoration of West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren Randolph McGraw, Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) ordered all United States and West Virginia State flags located at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and throughout Wyoming County are to be displayed at half-staff.

Justice McGraw lived a life of public service, in which he was elected to more public offices throughout the state than any other West Virginian. He spent his time serving in many capacities throughout the state, ranging from a county school board member to being a Justice and Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court.

He officially retired on West Virginia Day in 2021.

West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren Randolph McGraw passed away on June 14, 2023.