CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out against the recent announcement that United States Postal Service is considering shutting down its South Charleston distribution and processing center.

The governor announced on his social media platforms that he sent a letter to the U.S. Post Master General, Louis DeJoy, urging him to reconsider the potential closure. If the closure does go through, the work would move to Pittsburgh or Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

Justice says he is concerned because a closure of the distribution and processing center could jeopardize the livelihoods of the facility’s 800 employees and their families.

“The potential closure or downsizing of the distribution center in South Charleston strikes at the heart of not just our state’s postal services, but also the livelihoods of 800 hardworking West Virginians,” Justice’s letter said in part.

The letter continues to say “The presence of this distribution facility is integral to our state’s economic prosperity and growth opportunities. We pledge to stand as steadfast partners to the USPS, committed to fostering not just exceptional community services, but also a robust sense of belonging among its employees within our state.”

You can read Justice’s full letter here.

The USPS is conducting an active study to see if it makes sense to close down the plant, and public input will be considered. You can put in your thoughts by clicking here. If it makes sense for them to move, a public meeting will be held, the union said.

They said this would hopefully have “minimal impact to customer service” and “Post Office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases.”

Workers could be reassigned if the changes are made in compliance with collective bargaining agreements.

In a statement to 13 News, APWU 133 Local said in part, “Although the Postal Service has not made this consideration immediate, it is of the union’s belief that this will further delay mail processing and diminish the plant’s current role. President Craig Brown and I have been in communication with Senators Manchin and Capito as well as Congresswoman Carol Miller regarding this ongoing issue. We will continue to fight for the sanctity of the mail and the residents of WV.”