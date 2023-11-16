CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice announced that $3 million will be distributed to counties in West Virginia to help with various fire services.

This funding was made possible by the signing and passing of the SB 1022 and SB 1023 laws, signed by Governor Justice in 2023 that help with emergency management throughout the Mountain State.

“These funds directly benefit the people that literally run to the fire, and they will provide support to the 438 fire departments in West Virginia. These services are vital to the safety and well-being of our people, and we appreciate all those that sacrifice to protect us each and every day,” said Governor Justice.

$3 million, which was given from the Growth County Fire Fund, will help with any emergency procedures in the future.

These funds can also be used for any fire departments and emergency medical services when it comes to purchasing new emergency equipment and facility upkeep. The funding can also be used for education, training expenses, and other emergency expenses.