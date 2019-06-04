Governor Justice announces another historic surplus for month of May

Governor Jim Justice announced May Revenue Collections resulted in a $46.4 million surplus, which was 15.8 percent above prior year receipts. Over the last two months, revenue collections have come in at a combined $100 million above estimate.

This month also marks the 14th month out of the last 16 months in which West Virginia’s monthly revenue collections came in above estimate. May’s total collections of $380.9 million added to the year-to-date total collection amount of $4.28 billion. Year-to-date collections are $81 million above May 2019 revised estimates and 11.5% ahead of where the total collections were at this time last year.

Governor Justice said this is another indication that West Virginia’s economy is growing.

“Our momentum in West Virginia right now is so good it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “To think, when I walked in the door and we were flat bankrupt, what we would have given to have just one month of positive numbers. And now to have this sustained success, month after month, it’s just another sign that West Virginia’s economy is on the move like never before.”