CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Recently, Governor Jim Justice announced the application process for the 2024 Governor’s Schools of West Virginia is now open and can be accessed online.

The program will give students the chance for an educating summer experience with a college based setting at no expense for families.

“This is an incredible opportunity for some of the most outstanding students in our state, and I encourage everyone to apply. This is just another way we are investing in our brightest young minds, helping shape future leaders, and contributing to the overall prosperity of West Virginia,” said Governor Justice.

Students who are willing to participate in this program will undergo an extensive application process to secure their spot. Due to this, the program commits to providing quality education in the state.

To learn more about the application and the history of the program, please visit WVDE’s website.