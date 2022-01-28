Governor Justice eliminates Worker’s Compensation Old Fund deficit

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – During last night’s State of the State address, Governor Jim Justice announced that the Worker’s Compensation Old fund’s deficit of $3.5 billion has been replaced with a net positive balance.

In 2005, the Worker’s Compensation Old Fund had a deficit of $3.5 billion. During this time, a special session of the West Virginia Legislature also established the framework for the privatization of the program. Old Fund claims were placed in a fund for all claims that occurred before July 1, 2005, and a payment plan was established to pay those claims down over a period of time.

In 2008, West Virginia became a truly open and competitive market for workers’ compensation. Since then, the program has succeeded by taking care of injured workers, while simultaneously reducing premiums for West Virginia businesses.

“We are now running the Workers’ Compensation program like a private insurance company would and it’s on the right path. This once-enormous problem for our state has finally been resolved. Now, when a company is looking at moving to or expanding in West Virginia, we can add to our sales pitch that our Workers’ Compensation program is solvent and able to cover our hardworking West Virginians.” Governor Jim justice

The Governor’s leadership resulted in the Old Fund’s assets generating over $170 million during 2021 alone. That meant that there was a 17.6% return for the year.