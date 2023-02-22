CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – In a press conference on Tuesday, February 22, 2023, Governor Jim Justice made a statement on the ongoing investigation into the West Virginia State Police.

Justice said that he could not comment on the specifics of an investigation into WVSP, but he said that he fully supports “cutting out bad actors,” but that the public should remember that working in law enforcement is a “tough job.”

The investigation was launched after a five-page anonymous letter was sent to Governor Jim Justice (R-WV), Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a host of state lawmakers. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is in charge of investigating the West Virginia State Police the letter was sent.

The letter made claims about inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars, a hidden camera in a woman’s locker room, and abuse of overtime, among other things.