Governor Justice unveils new advertising pilot program

Governor Jim Justice announced a new pilot program and partnership with the West Virginia Tourism Office and the West Virginia Trucking Association to wrap Almost Heaven ads on large box and semi-trucks across the state and country.

The Governor, along with Tourism Commissioner, Chelsea Ruby, unveiled the first truck Tuesday afternoon at a press conference The ads for the first truck were provided by Matheny Motors, a fourth generation West Virginia company. This first truck will travel a continuous daily loop across West Virginia, from Parkersburg to Beckley to Huntington and back. The goal is to target local commuters for in-state travel, as well as drivers passing through the state for return visits. As more trucks are added to the program, additional imagery and activities will be displayed based on truck routes, target markets and seasonality.

Governor Justice said this is a great way to promote West Virginia.

“Today is a great day for West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve been saying for years we need to work together. We need to sell our state. And that’s exactly what this pilot program is designed to do. Starting today, roads in West Virginia and across the country will be filled with trucks that promote our state through beautiful imagery and encourage all those passing by to visit Almost Heaven.”