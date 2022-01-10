Governor’s School for the Arts accepting applications for summer

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is accepting applications from current high school sophomores for its summer session.

The 2022 session of the GSA will be held from June 26, 2021 to July 16, 2021. It is a three week long residential art program run by Marshall University that hosts individual and group activities for sophomores across West Virginia.

The GSA is a program focused on all types of art, including acting, creative writing, dance, instrumental music, studio art and vocal music.

“The GSA has a strong tradition in our state of helping students expand their horizons and develop their talents,” State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said. “The impact this program has on our children cannot be overstated because it immerses them in a community of fellow artists where they share and grow with like-minded people. In addition, they are guided by teaching professionals who provide content knowledge and real-world expertise in their fields of interest that enrich the experience even more.”

The Governor’s School for the Arts is provided by the state for free to all students involved. Applications and directions for preparing for auditions can be found on the Governor’s Schools website at govschools.wv.gov/gsa. Specific questions can be sent to Sherry Keffer, the Governor’s Schools coordinator, at cheryl.keffer@k12.wv.us. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 28, 2022, with audition videos or portfolios due February 4, 2022.