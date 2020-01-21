Grant to make Marshall’s history app more accessible

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A history app founded by Marshall University has received a nearly $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Officials said it will be used to improve accessibility for users who are visually impaired. The app is called Clio, and it allows educators and cultural institutions to design mobile tours for exploring historic and cultural sites.

Clio founder David Trowbridge is an associate professor of history at Marshall. The Herald-Dispatch reported Trowbridge said the funding will allow him to partner with the American Foundation for the Blind and software engineers to make changes that include expanding the current text-to-speech feature and adding more options to alter text.

