Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Grant to make Marshall’s history app more accessible

West Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
marshall logo_1514928500926.jpg.jpg

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A history app founded by Marshall University has received a nearly $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Officials said it will be used to improve accessibility for users who are visually impaired. The app is called Clio, and it allows educators and cultural institutions to design mobile tours for exploring historic and cultural sites.

Clio founder David Trowbridge is an associate professor of history at Marshall. The Herald-Dispatch reported Trowbridge said the funding will allow him to partner with the American Foundation for the Blind and software engineers to make changes that include expanding the current text-to-speech feature and adding more options to alter text.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg MLK March brings community members together"

Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lewisburg honors MLK with annual march"

U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Navy to name aircraft carrier after Dorie Miller"

Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community raises money to pay for Emma McCoy's headstone"

Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming county mother demands change, says her son was target of "racial threat""

Two men caught on camera, wanted in Beckley burglary case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two men caught on camera, wanted in Beckley burglary case"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News