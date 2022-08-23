CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Keeping West Virginia ‘Wild and Wonderful’ takes an entire community working together, and for the 32nd year in a row, residents are doing just that.

The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup dates are set for Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 8 a.m. to Noon. The cleanup, sponsored by the Make It Shine Program from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, will be along the Kanawha River in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties.

According to the WVDEP, the 2021 cleanup saw 59 volunteers who helped remove 1.94 tons of litter and 301 tires from 5 sites along the Kanawha River. Those wishing to volunteer for this year’s cleanup or suggest a cleanup location can contact Make It Shine coordinator Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or at 1-800-322-5530.