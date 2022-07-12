GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope are in and they are breathtaking.

The images from the infrared telescope provide the widest, most in-depth look at the entire universe humankind has ever seen.

NASA’s photos show galaxies joining together, stars dying and being born, and much more.

Dr. Jim Jackson, Director of the Green Bank observatory in Pocahontas County, says the images will help scientists in their quest to answer two big questions.

Could life exist on other planets? And how exactly was the universe created?

“The early history of the universe… what happened then… how did galaxies get together? And when did the first stars form and how did that process happen?” said Dr. Jackson. “Webb will be able to do that in spades. It’s a very exciting prospect to study that time.”

The $10 billion James Webb Space telescope is orbiting the sun about a million miles away from Earth.