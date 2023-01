GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch is urging drivers to use caution out on the roadways this morning, Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

59News has received calls for wrecks in Greenbrier County, and dispatch said there are multiple vehicle accidents due to hazardous road conditions.

They are urging drivers to use extreme caution while on their morning commute.