Greenbrier County Sheriff nominated for new West Virginia First Responders Honor Board

GREENBRIER, WV (WVNS) — In the Fall of 2021, the WV Legislature passed SB 3027, which created the First Responders Honor Board.

The board is made up of firefighters, fire chiefs, law enforcement officials, emergency medical services personnel, medical officials, and other first responders. Those are are members of the board are qualified to decide whether the actions of all first responders rise to the level of being above and beyond the call of duty.

The Medal of Valor will be awarded by the board, to a West Virginia first responder whose service has been excellent..

Senator Stephen Baldwin nominated Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan to the new West Virginia First Responders Honor Board earlier this Fall.

“Sheriff Sloan is a respected law enforcement professional who does his job effectively. He will be a wonderful representative for our region on the new Honor Board,” Baldwin said.

Sheriff Sloan’s appointment to the Honor Board was confirmed at Senator Baldwin’s nomination. He will serve through the Fall of 2024.