Greenbrier County woman charged with neglect for allegedly being heavily medicated near child

HINES, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is facing child neglect charges for allegedly being under heavy medication while taking care of an autistic child.

Deputies responded to a 911 call to a child running down Rt. 60 in Hines on March 16, 2020 at 1:54 a.m. The caller told dispatchers the boy, who was between 8 and 10 years old, was walking down a major roadway, nearly naked in very cold temperatures.

The boy was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center for a checkup.

Deputies later went to the home of Pamela Lowe, one mile from where the boy was found.

Investigators noted Lowe’s speech was slurred while they were talking to her. Lowe said she was taking hydrocodone, a depression/sleeping pill and a seizure medication. She said she gave the boy, who is autistic, medicine and went to bed. Lowe added she woke up around 2 a.m. and noticed the boy was gone, and called 911.

Investigators believed Lowe was heavily medicated to the point she could not properly care for the boy, who is autistic. A drug recognition expert said Lowe showed signs of impairment following tests.

Lowe is charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. She is in jail on a $20,000 bond.