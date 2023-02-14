LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Chocolate lovers rejoice as the City of Lewisburg announces the return of their beloved Chocolate Festival!

For the 15th year in a row, downtown Lewisburg will be filled to the brim with decadent desserts centered around the festival’s theme: chocolate! The 15th annual Chocolate Festival will be held on April 8th, 2023 and will feature an array of vendors which their own tasty treat to try.

The 2023 Lewisburg Chocolate Festival benefits the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and is a collaboration between: Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, Greenbrier Valley CVB, City of Lewisburg, City National Bank, and Greenbrier Valley Theatre.

For more information visit Lewisburg Chocolate Festival’s Facebook or website.