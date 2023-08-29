LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A memorial poker run that takes you through the Mountain State and benefits kids in local communities is returning this year.

The 17th annual Lindsey Raines Memorial Scholarship Run returns on September 9, 2023. The annual event is in memory of Lindsey Raines who died in 2006 from a brain aneurysm. People may register at Spare Time Sports Bar and Grille for $30 a hand, $10 for each extra hand where they will also be given route maps.

More than a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships has been raised for local students at Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Midland Trail, Greenbrier East, Pocahontas County and James Monroe. There will be music, food, prizes for the best poker hand, and much more.