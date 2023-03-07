LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Come help support a great cause on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 9:00 A.M.

The 2023 HospiceCare Chocolate Chase 5K/10K event will be taking place at the Greenbrier County Courthouse, 912 Court Street N, Lewisburg, WV 24901. The race will begin and start there.

The 5K runners and walkers will turn around just past the I-64 overpass bridge and 10K runners and walkers will turn around at the water station at the 3.1-mile marker.

To register, runners and walkers can go online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Lewisburg/2023HospiceCareChocolateChase. They can also register at 7:00 A.M. on the day of the race.

Pre-registration costs are $20 for the 5K and $25 for the 10K. $25 and $30 will be the registration entry price on race day.

Race Protocols:

We may need to group participants in waves based on pace. Fastest groups would be in the first few waves, walkers in the last few waves. Your wave number will be on your bib number. If needed, we will send 25 people off every minute until everyone gets started.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all locations. A water station with individual bottled water will be at the turn-around point as well as the finish.

Finisher medals will be given to each runner/walker upon crossing the finish line.

T-shirts for this event will be available for sale through the registration form and at the race.

All proceeds will go to benefit HospiceCare’s Lewisburg Office and The Peyton Hospice House. If you have any questions or need more information, contact Jeff Sikorovsky at 304-768-8523.