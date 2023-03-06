LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — What a sweet time to be in Lewisburg as the tickets for the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival are now available online.

Officials from United Way Greenbrier announced the sale of tickets for the 2023 Lewisburg Chocolate Festival are now available online as of Monday, March 6, 2023. For the 15th year, the city of Lewisburg turns into a place of delight as local vendors setup stalls to display their chocolate creations.

Tickets are $1 each and come in sets of 5. Most tastings are reported to be $1 although some may be $2. Tickets can be purchased at the United Way’s website. Tickets are available for pickup at Will Call on the day of the festival from 10am – 3pm. There will be a limited supply of tickets available for purchase on the day of the festival.