WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division reported missing wages from a private sporting club in Greenbrier County.

On Monday, April 3, 2023, The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division released information regarding an investigation in Greenbrier County. The Greenbrier Sporting Club Inc. failed to include a mandatory 20 percent service charge for food and beverage services in their employee’s regular pay-rate. This failure resulted in the employees not being paid properly for their overtime premium.

The report also noted the employer failed to identify accurate rates of pay on payroll records. Both actions caused by the employer are direct violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The employer has been charged with $11,871 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages.

“Country clubs provide their members with a relaxing and entertaining experience made possible by hard-working employees who have the right to be paid all of the wages they’ve earned. The Wage and Hour Division offers many resources to ensure employees are aware of their rights and to help employers comply with the law. We encourage all employers to make use of the many tools we offer to be sure that they understand their responsibilities.” – Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont

The affected 34 employees primarily worked in the club’s two restaurant facilities, in occupations that included servers, server assistant, bartender, beverage cart worker, assistant managers, events manager, events set-up, porter and food runner workers.