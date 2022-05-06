GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The Par Mar Stores Company announced that they will be taking over five locations in Greenbrier County over the next week and a half bringing the company’s total number of stores to 184.

The new Par Mar locations are 360 Seneca Trail in Ronceverte, 3316 Jefferson Street North in Lewisburg, 115 East Main Street in White Sulphur Springs, and 38001 and 35432, both on Midland Trail in Caldwell. Some of the stores were previously closed before being taken over.

The Marietta, OH-based company operates stores in four states. Par Mar has stores in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania. The company has continued plans for expansion in all of these states over the next several months.

“We are proud to be one of the fastest growing convenience store companies in America said company. The stores we are taking over each have a proud legacy of service for the residents of Greenbrier County, and we plan on continuing that.” Par Mar President Brian Waugh

The Par Mar Stores Company was founded in 1967 and since 2016 the company has been owned by Croton Holding Company of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information contact Par Mar Stores Director of Community Relations, Dave Allen, at (304) 687-4002 or by email at dallen@parmarstores.com .