Ronceverte, WV (WVNS)– Ronceverte’s inaugural food truck festival will be coming soon for the community to enjoy.

On Friday May 12th and Saturday May 13th the streets of Ronceverte’s downtown district will be filled with food trucks offering everything from barbecue, to waffles, to ice cream, and even Korean rice bowls. Festival co-chairs Dan Withrow and Alex DeGraf say the food truck festival marks a big step in Ronceverte’s revitalization project.

“It’s an exciting event, it’s a brand-new event, it’s unlike anything that’s ever happened. For us it’s more than just the food truck festival, it’s about the revitalization of Ronceverte.” Alex DeGraf, Food Truck Festival Co-Chair

“I’m excited to be a part of it. I love being a part of it. I want more people to be part of it. Just bring your friends, bring your family, come down and hang out with us.” Dan Withrow, Food Truck Festival Co-Chair

In addition to all the food options, the festival will feature a raffle contest, live music, and outdoor games for both kids and adults, including what festival organizers believe to be the first ever game of human foosball played in the state of West Virginia.